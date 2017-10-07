Vicente FG at end gives Murray St 13-10 win over UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Gabriel Vicente's 32-yard field goal as time expired lifted Murray State over UT Martin 13-10 on Saturday.

Murray State (2-4) tied it at 10-10 with 4:34 to go on a heads-up play by DeQuan Dallas. Austin Thomas turned a pass into a 48-yard gain but Julia Thompson-Clay forced a fumble that Dallas recoverd in the end zone.. On the first play of the ensuing possession, UT Martin's Marquez Garyson coughed it up and MSU's Lamont Crittendon recovered at the UTM 25.

The Racers ground yardage and the clock, covering 16 yards on seven plays to set up the kick with 6 seconds left.

It was 3-3 midway through the fourth quarter when a Murray State drive stalled at midfield. Khalid Hagens returned the short punt 67 yards for a touchdown.