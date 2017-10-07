N. Illinois defence handles Kent St. in 24-3 victory

DEKALB, Ill. — Marcus Childers threw three touchdowns and Northern Illinois' defence suffocated Kent State's offence with a 24-3 win on Saturday night in the Huskies' Mid-American Conference opener.

Northern Illinois (3-2, 1-0) held Kent State to 29 yards passing and intercepted Dustin Crum once and George Bollas twice.

Crum rushed for 77 of Kent State's 131 total yards. The Huskies defence also forced and recovered a fumble and held Kent State (1-5, 0-2) to 2 for 16 on third-down conversions.

Childers, meanwhile, threw for 114 yards and rushed for 65. Childers threw touchdown passes of 10, 25 and 2 yards to Spencer Tears, Shane Wimann and Jordan Huff, respectively.