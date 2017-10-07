S Carolina's defence scores 3 TDs in 48-22 win over Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's defence scored three touchdowns and Jake Bentley went 16 of 31 for 199 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks beat Arkansas 48-22 on Saturday.

Bentley spread the ball around to nine receivers as South Carolina (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern) beat a team from the SEC West for the first time since 2013.

After a 75-yard touchdown drive by Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) tied it at 10 early in the second quarter, the Razorbacks gained just 48 yards in their next 18 plays. Those plays included an Austin Allen interception Skai Moore returned 34 yards for a TD and an Allen fumble that TJ Brunson returned 74 yards for a score.

"Everything disintegrated right in front of us," Arkansas coach Brett Bielema said.