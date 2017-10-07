Australia beats Argentina 37-20 in Rugby Championship

MENDOZA, Argentina — Reece Hodge scored a try in each half to lift Australia to a 37-20 win over Argentina Saturday in the final match of the Rugby Championship.

The teams had been locked 13-13 at halftime after the Wallabies scored first half tries through wingers Hodge and Marika Koroibete and the Pumas replied with a try to lock Matias Alemanno.

Tries to Bernard Foley for Australia and Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias for Argentina had the game tied up again midway through the second spell before scrumhalf Will Genia scored to give the Wallabies a lead they didn't relinquish.

Hodge had a try disallowed in the second half but was still able to complete a double when he scored in the 77th minute.