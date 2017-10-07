Purdue overcomes turnovers, delay to beat Minnesota 31-17

Instead, after converting their first two takeaways into touchdowns to take a 14-6 halftime lead, they stalled.

That kept Purdue in the game, and eventually the Boilermakers took advantage.

Sindelar started the second half by throwing a 22-yard TD pass to Knox to make it 14-13. He had the Boilermakers in position to take the lead late in the third, too, but kicker Spencer Evans missed a 52-yard attempt wide left.

When Sindelar got his next chance, he drove the Boilermakers to the Minnesota 2, setting up J.D. Dellinger's short field goal.

Moments later, players and coaches were instructed to clear the field and once they were gone, fans streamed down the stadium steps and scrambled across the field and even onto the playing surface as they looked for shelter. Some made it before the deluge of rain; many were drenched.

The victory came on the same day Purdue honoured Joe Tiller, its career leader in wins. Tiller died the previous Saturday in Wyoming.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: It seemed like the Golden Gophers were set up for a win. Shannon Brooks ran for 116 yards, Rodney Smith ran for 88 and they easily won the turnover battle. But they couldn't close it out, and that's something they'll need to figure out as the season progresses.

Purdue: Athletic director Mike Bobinski wanted a tougher team this year. He's got it. The Boilermakers have not lost back-to-back games this season, have matched their overall and conference victory totals from last season and did it Saturday by battling back after a ragged first half.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Host Michigan State on Oct. 14.

Purdue: Will travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 14 for its second true road game of the season.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press