QMJHL Roundup: Voltigeurs beat Wildcats in OT

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winning goal 3:58 into overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Moncton Wildcats 6-5 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Simoneau, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Nicolas Desgroseilliers, Dawson Mercer and Xavier Bernard also scored for the Voltigeurs (4-1-0).

Mika Cyr scored twice and Julien Tessier, Dylan Seitz, Jack Tucker had the other goals for the Wildcats (5-1-1).

Daniel Moody turned aside 18 shots for Drummondville. Mark Grametbauer turned away 39 shots for Moncton.