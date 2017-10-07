Driskel punches in 4 TDs, Florida Atlantic 8 in 58-28 win

NORFOLK, Va. — Jason Driskel scored four of Florida Atlantic's eight rushing touchdowns as the Owls scored at least twice in every quarter, defeating Old Dominion 58-28 Saturday night.

The Owls (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA) piled up 550 yards of offence, 453 on the ground, in a game that set five school records under first-year coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin formerly coached the Oakland Raiders of the NFL. The win was FAU's highest-scoring game, most rushing TDs (8), most rushes (69), most rushing yards (453). Driskel's four TDs ties him with three others.

Driskel carried 39 times for 92 yards with scores of 11, 39, 7 and 35 yards. Devin Singletary and Greg Howell Jr. each gained more than 100 yards for FAU, Singletary (194) with a pair of touchdowns, Howell (109) with one. John Franklin III ran in the eighth and final FAU touchdown.

Jeremy Cox rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two TDs for Old Dominion (2-3, 0-1).