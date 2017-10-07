MVSU gets first win of the season 38-31 over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Dewayne Betts threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mississippi Valley State to its first win of the season with a 38-31 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Two of the touchdown throws were pulled in by Steven McIntosh, who also had a 31-yard TD throw to Darrion Harper in the second quarter for Mississippi Valley State (1-4, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). McIntosh finished with three catches for 105 yards, including a 60-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter.

Also catching TD passes from Betts, who was 17-for-27 passing, was Quinn McElfresh and Tyrone Hundley. Nicholas Jacque had a 42-yard field goal.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4, 1-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dante McDonald, and then retook the advantage on a 52-yard field goal from Jamie Gillan for a 17-14 halftime lead. But the Golden Lions couldn't contain MVSU in the second half.