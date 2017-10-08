Horvat, Markstrom lead Canucks over Oilers

Markstrom denied Zack Kassian with a nice glove save early on a 2-on-1 early in the third period before also stopping Adam Larsson on another odd-man rush.

Edmonton got to within one on the power play at 8:09 when Patrick Maroon fed a no-look pass in front to Nugent-Hopkins, who made no mistake past Markstrom.

The Oilers had a great opportunity to tie it after Sutter took a high-sticking penalty with under six minutes to go in regulation, but the Canucks had the best chance on a Markus Granlund breakaway that Brossoit stopped.

Edmonton kept coming, and with Brossoit on the bench for an extra attacker, Markstrom shot out a pad to preserve the victory.

The Oilers opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game on the first shot of the game when Russell, who scored just once in 68 games all of last season, snapped a puck from the top of the circle off the rush that went between the legs of Vancouver defenceman Erik Gudbranson and past a surprised Markstrom.

The Canucks responded on the power play at 7:35 when Horvat powered past Matt Benning before chipping a shot shortside on Talbot.

Vancouver, which didn't get its first lead of last season until the fourth game, then went ahead just 1:54 later when Russell coughed the puck behind his own net right in front to Sutter, who beat a surprised Talbot upstairs off the post.

Notes: Edmonton was on a 9-0-2 run against Vancouver before Saturday. ... The Oilers open a three-game homestand Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. ... The Canucks continue a four-game homestand to open their schedule against Canadian teams on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press