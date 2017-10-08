Love runs for 152 yards, Stanford beats No. 20 Utah 23-20

Williams completed 20 of 39 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Utah running back Zack Moss had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Carrington had 99 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Sunia Tauteoli had 11 tackles and 3 1/2 for losses for Utah.

Stanford led 13-10 at halftime after Jet Toner made a 46-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining in the half. The Cardinal didn't have a turnover and put the game away with the two interceptions.

"You might win 2-3 games a year scoring 20 points," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Zero takeaways, you can't win games when you're minus-2 in turnover margin. That's very unlike us.

"The running back is tremendous. We held him well below what he usually gets, but not enough."

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal are on a three-game roll after a dreadful two-loss September. Love eventually got going, but the quarterbacks made just enough plays to keep the team in position to win. Stanford remains one loss behind No. 6 Washington and No. 11 Washington State in the Pac-12 North.

Utah: The Utes lost the edge they had in the Pac-12 South. Utah, No. 14 USC, Arizona, UCLA and Arizona State all only have one conference loss. The offence is nowhere near as electric without Tyler Huntley under centre.

"I just got to play better, bottom line," Williams said. "That's just what it is.

"It's hard. I know everybody probably hates me right now. But that's a part of the game. ... I'm probably not the guy everybody wants to see right now. ... You know, 'They love you one minute, they hate you the next.'"

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Utes are likely to remain in the Top 25 with their first loss of the season, but could fall back a few spots from No. 20.

QB SHUFFLE

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was on the field in street clothes as Williams got the start. The sophomore started the first four games, but was hurt in the second quarter against Arizona two weeks ago. Utah does not typically discus injuries that are not season-ending.

FIRST MISSES

Utah kicker Matt Gay entered the game 14 for 14, but missed his first attempt of the day from 50 yards out in the first quarter. Toner came in 9 for 9, but missed a 27-yarder in the second quarter.

INJURY UPDATE

Utah's usual starting defensive ends Bradlee Anae and Kylie Fitts were both fully dressed before the game and went through warmups, but neither started. Leki Fotu and John Penisini started in their place. Anae and Fitts were both injured against Arizona and their status was unknown throughout the week. Anae played in the second half, Fitts did not at all.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal host Oregon on Saturday in a Pac-12 North showdown.

Utah: The Utes travel to face No. 14 Southern California on Saturday with first place in the Pac-12 South on the line.

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press