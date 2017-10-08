Penny runs for 170, No. 19 SDSU beats UNLV 41-10

LAS VEGAS — Rashaad Penny ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lift No. 19 San Diego State over UNLV 41-10 on Saturday night.

It was the Rebels' first game since the mass shooting that killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip this week. First responders released balloons from the field during a moment of silence before the game.

Penny recorded his sixth straight 100-yard game to open the season, and the Aztecs (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West) defeated UNLV (2-3, 1-1) for the 13th time in their last 16 meetings.

Juwan Washington added 95 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown for the Aztecs, who have won 27 of their last 30 games.