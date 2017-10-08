LEADING OFF: Astros, Indians seek sweeps; HR-happy playoffs

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

BROOMS IN BOSTON?

Jose Altuve and the Astros are at Fenway Park, trying to finish off a sweep of the Red Sox in the AL Division Series. Houston won the first two games by identical 8-2 scores, powered by the top of its lineup. George Springer, Alex Bregman, Altuve and Carlos Correa — the first four hitters — are a combined 12 of 32 (.375) with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

Brad Peacock starts for the Astros against Doug Fister. The Red Sox are aiming to avoid getting swept in the ALDS for the second straight year after losing to Cleveland last season.

BACK SO SOON?

Following a frightening injury Friday, Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this post-season — and could even pinch hit in Game 3 of Cleveland's ALDS against the Yankees.

Encarnacion was on crutches and wearing a boot on his sprained right ankle Saturday, but manager Terry Francona said the designated hitter hadn't been ruled out of Sunday's game at Yankee Stadium. At the very least, it seems Encarnacion should remain on the roster with hopes of contributing in the AL Championship Series if Cleveland advances.

The Indians can ensure a second straight ALCS appearance by taking Game 3. They lead their best-of-five ALDS 2-0 and send right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the mound. New York tries to avoid elimination behind Masahiro Tanaka.

