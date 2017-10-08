SAfrica takes series with another big win over Bangladesh

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa — South Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs well inside three days in the second test to seal a 2-0 series victory with another thumping win on Sunday.
Kagiso Rabada took his second five-wicket haul of the test as Bangladesh was all out for 172 in its second innings after following on.
Rabada finished with 5-30 in the innings and 10-63 for the match, going through the Bangladesh lineup twice and ensuring South Africa didn't miss injured strike bowler Morne Morkel.
South Africa enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 series win with two heavy victories and maintained its record of having never lost a test to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh was all out for 147 in its first innings on Day 2 in reply to South Africa's 573-4 declared.
The tourists fared only marginally better in their second knock, slumping to another big loss after winning the toss and putting South Africa in to bat.
Rabada was backed up by fellow pace bowler Andile Phehlukwayo on the final day, with Phehlukwayo returning 3-36 and completing the series victory by bowling last-man Mustafizur Rahman for 7.
Mahmudullah top-scored for Bangladesh with 43.
By The Associated Press
