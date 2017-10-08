SAfrica takes series with another big win over Bangladesh

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa — South Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs well inside three days in the second test to seal a 2-0 series victory with another thumping win on Sunday.

Kagiso Rabada took his second five-wicket haul of the test as Bangladesh was all out for 172 in its second innings after following on.

Rabada finished with 5-30 in the innings and 10-63 for the match, going through the Bangladesh lineup twice and ensuring South Africa didn't miss injured strike bowler Morne Morkel.

South Africa enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 series win with two heavy victories and maintained its record of having never lost a test to Bangladesh.