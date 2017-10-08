The Latest: Top draft pick Myles Garrett active for Browns

Garrett missed Cleveland's first four games with a sprained right ankle, but the rookie defensive end is in the lineup Sunday as the Browns, who are just 1-19 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson, take on the New York Jets.

The 21-year-old Garrett was very impressive during the exhibition season and the Browns are hoping his return can give them a spark.

He was able to make it through a full week of practice without any trouble. He announced his return this week on Twitter and says he wants to declare his presence with a sack.

