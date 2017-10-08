Canada takes gold in men's relay at World Cup

DORDRECHT, Netherlands — The Canadian men's 5,000-metre relay team won gold on Sunday to highlight a three-medal day for Canada at a short-track speedskating World Cup.

Samuel Girard took silver in the men's 1,000-metre while the women's 3,00-metre relay team scored a bronze medal.

The men's relay, featuring Charles Hamelin of Saint-Felicien, Que., Charle Cournoyer of Boucherville, Que., Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., and Pascal Dion of Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que., crossed the line in six minutes, 42.478 seconds for the win.

The host Netherlands followed for the silver medal 6:42.554 and China placed third in 6:42.746.

It's the second World Cup relay gold medal for the Canadian men's team in as many weeks. They also finished first at the season-opening meet in Hungary.

In the women's relay, Canada's Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C., and Marianne St-Gelais and Kasandra Bradette — both of Saint-Felicien, Que., finished third in 4:09.729.

China won gold in 4:09.491 and South Korea took silver at 4:09.533.

Girard followed his gold-medal performance in Saturday's 500 with a silver in the 1,000 on Sunday in 1:28.420. Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands won gold and South Korea's Yi Ra Seo finished third.

By The Canadian Press