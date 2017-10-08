Raptors sign Powell to multi-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Norman Powell to a multi-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement Sunday. A team official confirmed the four-year contract extension to The Canadian Press on Thursday after it was first reported by ESPN.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Norm is a young, athletic and versatile player who has worked extremely hard to improve each season," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a release. "We view Norm as a significant part of our team going forward."

In two seasons with the Raptors, Powell has averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 16.7 minutes in 125 career games (42 starts). He has shot .351 (92-262) from three-point range.

In 27 career playoff contests, Powell owns averages of 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 16.0 minutes.

Powell was selected by Milwaukee with the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Raptors acquired him on draft night from the Bucks along with a protected future first-round pick in exchange for guard Greivis Vasquez.

Powell posted averages of 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 18.0 minutes in 76 appearances last season. He scored in double figures 31 times, including six games with 20-or-more points and led the bench in scoring 13 times.

Powell played four seasons (2011-15) at UCLA, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 25.2 minutes in 141 career games.

Powell proclaimed at training camp that he's in the best shape of his life after a gruelling off-season regime that included three workouts most mornings — at 5 a.m., 7 a.m., and 9 a.m. — at different gyms. His rest was the 15-minute drive between gyms. The reason behind the laborious schedule, he explained, was to train his body while fatigued.