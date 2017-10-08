2nd test: 15 wickets fall as Sri Lanka leads Pakistan by 254

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sri Lanka went to stumps with a 254-run lead over Pakistan after 15 wickets fell on a turbulent Day 3 of the second test.

Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for 262 on Sunday but paid the price for not enforcing the follow-on. Wahab Riaz took 3-10 as the tourists finished the day on 34-5 in its second innings.

Mohammad Abbas had Sri Lanka opener Kaushal Silva caught behind for three before Riaz bowled Dimuth Karunaratne for seven and then gave wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed another catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama for 13.

Yasir Shah trapped Suranga Lakmal lbw for just one run and, in the next over, Riaz claimed captain Dinesh Chandimal for a duck.