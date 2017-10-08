Black, other Canadians come up short on final day

MONTREAL — Halifax's Ellie Black doesn't want a mistake-filled final day to put a damper on an otherwise successful competition for Canada.

Black and teammate Brooklyn Moors failed to earn a medal at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Sunday, the last day of the week-long tournament. The 22-year-old Black finished eighth on the balance beam and seventh in the floor exercises. Moors, 16, was fifth on the floor.

"What an amazing week to be here with Team Canada competing in front of this crowd, just to have this opportunity, very thankful for that," said Black. "Of course there were some little mistakes here and there but we got through this week healthy, that was a big thing.

"We had good performances and learned a lot from the experiences."

Black won the silver medal in the all-around competition on Friday night — Canada's first-ever medal in the all-around at the worlds. It was also Canada's first medal at the world championships since 2006.

She also finished fourth on the vault, her first individual apparatus event, on Saturday while Vancouver's Shallon Olsen finished seventh.

"For all the kids who were able to come out and see the competition, hopefully it's inspiring for them," said Black, who finished fifth in the all-around at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. "It's also good for them to see that even the best in the world make mistakes and you have to get back up and you have to keep fighting and you have to keep going.

"If everything is perfect all the time, this sport would be easy and it's not. It keeps you hungry and gets you going home and working hard for the next one."

Germany's Pauline Schaefer won gold on the balance beam. American Morgan Hurd, the new all-around champion at the worlds, took home silver ahead of Tabea Alt of Germany, who won bronze.

"I was a little shaky," said Hurd, who was making her artistic gymnastics world championships debut. "I was a little nervous going into it because my warm-ups were not the best but I focused on staying in the moment, doing one skill at a time and just staying calm."