Miami says RB Mark Walton needs season-ending surgery

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami running back Mark Walton will need season-ending surgery on his right ankle, a major blow for the 11th-ranked and unbeaten Hurricanes.

Walton was injured in Miami's win over Florida State on Saturday, and surgery is expected to be scheduled later this week.

Miami has not specified the extent of Walton's injury. Coach Mark Richt says it is clear that the surgery will end Walton's season, which also raises the possibility that he may have played his last college game. Walton has been considered to be an early entry NFL Draft candidate in 2018.

Walton was Miami's leading rusher, with 428 yards and three touchdowns this season.