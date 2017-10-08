Yedlin wants to be the US soccer team's Energizer Bunny

Yedlin agreed after the tournament to a $4 million transfer to Tottenham and reported to his new club in January 2015. But he got into just one match, as a late sub in a loss to Aston Villa that April. Yedlin was stuck behind England right back Kyle Walker.

"Every day in training I tried to absorb what I can from him," Yedlin said. "Not really in terms of just speaking with him, but just watching him, watching how he plays, watching where he is positionally, watching when he gets forward."

Yedlin was loaned to Sunderland that September and became a regular with the Black Cats under manager Sam Allardyce.

"I've had to grow up pretty quick, but I'm glad that I chose to make this step to kind of move away from what I'm comfortable from," Yedlin said.

Spurs sold him in August 2016 to Newcastle, which had been relegated to the second-tier League Championship. The Magpies earned a promotion last spring under manager Rafa Benitez. The Magpies are Sunderland's rival in the Tyne-Wear derby, their stadiums just a 12-mile drive apart.

"It's a very physical league. It's a league that if you lose focus for even a little bit of time, they can punish you," Yedlin said. "Working with Rafa has taken my game to another level."

Yedlin made 27 league appearances but Klinsmann criticized him that October, saying he struggled in consecutive national team training camps. A hamstring injury caused Yedlin to miss March qualifiers, the first after Arena replaced Klinsmann in November. Yedlin returned for the June games, then injured his right hamstring while making a cross in Newcastle's July 29 friendly at Germany's Mainz.

"Since it was the second time, we really wanted to make sure that it was 100 per cent when I came back because the third time, then you have to look towards surgery," he said.

Yedlin made his season debut on Sept. 16 and after starting three matches headed to Florida to rejoin the national team.

"He continues to grow as a player, and it's great to get him back in," Arena said.

Yedlin looks forward to returning to England, where he rents a house built by former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini. He has a 5 1/2 -month old English bulldog, Simba. And Yedlin doesn't even mind England's cold, wet winters.

"Oh, I grew up in Seattle," he said, "I've always been used to it."

