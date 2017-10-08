QMJHL: Pickard, Titan upset Remparts

BATHURST, N.B. — Reilly Pickard stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan upset the Quebec Remparts 3-0 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

It was Quebec's first loss of the regular season, although the Remparts are still atop the QMJHL standings.

Adam Holwell scored twice for the Titan (3-2-3) and Antoine Morand put away the winner at 18:10 of the second period.

Oliver Troop turned aside 22 shots for the Remparts (6-1-0).