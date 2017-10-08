Beckham's loss costliest of injures to 4 Giants receivers

Even with three receivers already down, the New York Giants were in position to win after Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown catch.

Then Beckham broke his left ankle, and suddenly their winless record wasn't the Giants' biggest problem.

Beckham was carted off the field just a few plays before the Los Angeles Chargers scored the go-ahead touchdown, sending the Giants to a 27-22 loss on Sunday.

One of the NFL's biggest defensive stars was hurt Sunday night when Houston's J.J. Watt injured his left knee, leaving the stadium in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had fallen to the ground while being blocked midway through the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham's injury came near the end of a costly day for the Giants' receiving corps.

Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall had already departed after spraining their left ankles on the same series in the second quarter, and receiver and returner Dwayne Harris broke a foot in the third quarter.

Then Beckham went down, the Chargers went ahead, and the Giants were so depleted that they had to use tight ends as receivers on their final, futile drive.

"I mean, it significantly altered the game," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We had one receiver left at the end of the ballgame."

They may not have Beckham again this season. The injury could require surgery, and the Giants certainly wouldn't rush back their star in what seems a lost season at 0-5.

He has 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard score early in the fourth quarter that may end up being his last one for a while.