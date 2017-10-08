Seahawks preserve NFC West supremacy in 16-10 win over Rams

It came down to a few fingertips: Rams rookie Cooper Kupp barely missed a diving TD grab on third down with 8 seconds to play.

"I expect to make that play," said Kupp, who had three catches for 44 yards. "I can't say anything about whether it was behind me or a one-hand catch. If I'm putting my hands on the ball, I've got to make that play."

Tavon Austin rushed for a 27-yard TD for Los Angeles, which had a strong defensive game of its own. Wilson didn't have big numbers, but the quarterback put on a performance of vintage resourcefulness, repeatedly wriggling away from the Rams' pursuing defence to make plays.

Blair Walsh's two second-half field goals turned out to be the difference for Seattle, which managed just 97 yards in the second half.

A few more takeaways from Pete Carroll's first win at the Coliseum since USC beat UCLA on Nov. 28, 2009:

RED ZONE WOES: While the Rams' offence has been undeniably transformed by McVay, it still can't score touchdowns consistently. One week after kicking seven field goals in Dallas, Los Angeles got just three points out of four trips to the red zone.

Gurley was averaging nearly 27 touches per game this season, but the running back got just 14 carries and two receptions against the Seahawks. Los Angeles also targeted Watkins only four times, and the speedy receiver went without a catch for just the second time in his 42 NFL games.

BIG TACKLE: Wilson made several impressive plays, but few were bigger than his hustle after a bad throw . Rams rookie John Johnson intercepted his pass in the second quarter and returned it 69 yards, but Wilson made a possible touchdown-saving tackle. Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal.

"Took me back to my high school days, when I used to have to play corner," Wilson said.

BIG MISS: The Rams' Greg Zuerlein was perfect on field goals this season until missing a 36-yarder in the second half. He had made 19 straight field goals dating to last December, matching the second-longest streak in team history.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press