A sombre city gets an opening night years in the making

Foley, who earned a fortune in the title insurance business, paid a $500 million expansion fee to the NHL to get the franchise for his newly adopted city. In a place where odds matter, he defied them to land a team and get a piece of the privately funded arena on the Strip that opened just last year.

Some 13,500 people bought season tickets. Hockey fans from around the country are expected to visit throughout the season to watch their favourite teams and enjoy a few of their favourite activities in this adult playground.

Two games into the season, the Golden Knights are a surprising 2-0. They begin play at home under less than ideal conditions, eager to do their part to provide some entertainment to a city still in mourning.

"My prayers go to everyone affected," said James Neal, who scored the winning goal in both Golden Knights wins. "We talked about giving people a smile and something to be happy about and we're doing everything we can to help uplift this city and this community."

Neal went to the Route 91 Harvest festival concert Friday night and was going to go again the night of the shooting; until he got a text that he had a morning skate the next day. He had friends who were there, so the shooting is very real to him.

Neal was among the players who went to visit first responders. He and teammates who are still trying to find their way around the city also went to the victim's assistance centre to try and offer some comfort to victims and their families.

Small things, yes. But this is a team that from Day 1 has had a laser focus on integrating itself with the local community.

"It was pretty tough on them, a lot of people were still looking for loved ones and friends," Foley said about the visits. "But hockey players are all great guys and they all really wanted to participate."

Eventually, of course, the shock and horror will fade and hockey will just be hockey again. Thanks to a generous expansion draft, the Golden Knights are expected to be one of the better expansion teams in their first year, though any thoughts of a Stanley Cup being paraded on the Las Vegas Strip are a bit premature.

First, though, they must get through an opening night Tuesday unlike any other.

"It's going to be tough," Foley said. "But we're going to do a good job."

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter/com/timdahlberg

By Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press