Red Sox manager Farrell tossed from Game 4 of ALDS

BOSTON — Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected from Game 4 of Boston's AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros for arguing balls and strikes.

Farrell was tossed out by home plate umpire Mark Wegner in the bottom of the second inning Monday. The manager ran out to come to the defence of Dustin Pedroia, who was arguing with Wegner. Pedroia had just been called out on strikes on a curveball by Charlie Morton with the bases loaded.

The pitch appeared to be on the inside corner. Jackie Bradley Jr. had been called out on a strike just before Pedoria on a pitch that also appeared inside.

Farrell was ejected twice during the regular season, the last coming on July 22 against the Angels. It is the 19th ejection of his career.