Jackson undecided on Browns' messy quarterback situation

BEREA, Ohio — Browns coach Hue Jackson is undecided about his starting quarterback.

Jackson benched struggling rookie DeShone Kizer at halftime of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, replacing the 21-year-old with Kevin Hogan, who moved Cleveland's offence and threw two touchdown passes.

Jackson said Monday that he's still weighing whether it would be beneficial to sit Kizer, who has thrown a league-high nine interceptions, including four inside the opponents' 20-yard line. The Browns play at Houston this week.

After replacing Kizer, Hogan finished 16 of 19 for 194 yards, but the Browns (0-5) dropped to 1-20 in two seasons under Jackson.