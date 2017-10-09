Jets activate WR Marshall, waive CB Williams

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have added wide receiver Jalin Marshall to the active roster and waived cornerback Marcus Williams.

Marshall was suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. He practiced with the Jets last week, but wasn't activated for New York's 17-14 victory at Cleveland on Sunday.

The Jets had a roster exemption until Monday for Marshall, who had 14 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He was signed as an undrafted free agent last year out of Ohio State.

Williams had been with the Jets since 2014 and was a key backup and occasional starter. He led the team with six interceptions in 2015.