OHL roundup: Ruzicka lifts Sting over Bulldogs 6-5

SARNIA, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka scored a little over a minute into overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-5 on Monday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brady Hinz, Anthony Salinitri, Jordan Kyrou, Sean Josling and Ryan McGregor had goals in regulation time for the Sting (6-1-0). Justin Fazio made 25 saves for the win.

Isaac Nurse struck twice for Hamilton (2-1-3). Connor Roberts, Justin Lemcke and Brandon Saigeon also scored for the Bulldogs as Kaden Fulcher stopped 40 shots.

Hamilton's Navrin Mutter was given a match penalty for slew foot at 9:59 of the first period.