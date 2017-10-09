Utah searching for answers at QB after offensive struggles

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah pass offence has reverted to its average ways from previous years since starting quarterback Tyler Huntley went down six quarters ago.

The regression now has coach Kyle Whittingham considering other options, including No. 3 quarterback Cooper Bateman.

There's still no update on when Huntley will be able to return from injury. He went down in the second quarter against Arizona on Sept. 22 and returned to the bench with his throwing arm in a sling. The dynamic sophomore was on the field in street clothes during the 23-20 loss to Stanford on Saturday. The Utes do not typically discuss injuries unless they are season-ending.

Utah normally brings its scheduled starting quarterback to Whittingham's news conference on Monday, and Troy Williams was there this week. But Whittingham said Bateman, a transfer from Alabama, will get a look in practice.

Whittingham said he's looking for "quarterbacks going through the progression. Putting the ball in the right spots. Making the right reads. Taking care of the football. Tyler's status is still up in the air. If he is not able, we'll be sure to give both guys a shot between Troy and Cooper and see who comes away with it."

The Utes' numbers have dropped in every significant offensive category since before the Arizona game — rush offence, pass offence, pass efficiency offence, total offence, scoring offence. The opposition has been better since Pac-12 play began, but the offence clearly looks different without Huntley.

The first-year starting quarterback was heavily involved in the running game due to his athletic ability and was the team's leading rusher before the Arizona game. Utah has eliminated many of those called quarterback runs in the last six quarters. Huntley also has a 73.3 completion percentage, No. 2 in the nation.

The Utes simply haven't had the same big-play ability with Huntley on the sideline.

"Not really because that's one of (Huntley's) strong suits," Whittingham said. "Running the football and making people miss and (being) very good in the open field. That's not as strong a suit for Troy and definitely not as strong a suit for Cooper."

Huntley and receiver Darren Carrington, who ranks No. 5 nationally with 116.8 yards per game, also had a quality connection that hasn't been replicated by Williams. Carrington and Williams have a strong friendship, but that hasn't translated into major production on the field. Carrington finished Saturday with seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, but he was shut out in the first half.