Judge's ruling will keep Rio Olympic head Nuzman in jail

RIO DE JANEIRO — Carlos Nuzman, who headed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will remain in prison under a judge's order issued on Monday.

Nuzman was arrested last week and held temporarily in an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to win the rights to host the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The judge's order changed Nuzman's status from temporary detention to preventative detention. Nuzman's lawyer, Nelio Machado, said there was no timeframe for Nuzman's release from jail.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman was a key figure in channeling at least $2 million to Lamine Diack, a former International Olympic Committee member from Senegal who helped sway votes for Rio.