Redskins return from bye week rested, but not healthy

"We didn't even want to take the week off," running back Chris Thompson said. "I know we needed it. We've got a lot of injuries.

"But this year I felt like the bye was different. We're back at it now and excited to get on this 12-game stretch. The ultimate goal is to win out, Wish we could."

Thompson said he and quarterback Kirk Cousins were talking Monday about the number of teammates who chose to stay in Washington during the bye. The Redskins (2-2) are in second place in the NFC East.

There were other players missing from Monday's practice. Running back Rob Kelley (rib/ankle) did not participate. Safety has been a struggle all season for Washington and D.J. Swearinger and Deshazor Everett missed practice as well.

The Redskins placed safety Su'a Cravens on the reserve/left squad list last month, which ended his season as he contemplated retirement. Inside linebacker Zach Brown also sat out, but he is fighting an illness, according to Gruden.

But Norman is the big concern. There was no lung damage diagnosed after the broken rib sustained in the second quarter of the loss to Kansas City, according to Gruden.

But the injury is serious enough Norman could miss 3 to 5 games. The Redskins will have a better idea on Tuesday after more tests.

"Josh is a great corner and he's one of the best corners in the league," Gruden said. "That's a significant player to lose on your football team. Fortunately we have some guys that I think are ready to step up and play in his absence."

By Brian McNally, The Associated Press