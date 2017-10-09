Angels acquire hard-throwing reliever Felix Pena from Cubs

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Felix Pena from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.

The Angels announced the deal Monday for Diaz, who was designated for assignment by Chicago last week.

Los Angeles also designated left-hander Jason Gurka for assignment.

Diaz had a 4.98 ERA in 36 appearances with the Cubs over the past two seasons. The Dominican prospect showed talent and a 98-mph fastball, but gave up eight homers this season.