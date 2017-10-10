Spain regains its confidence ahead of World Cup

The win over Israel in the final qualifier extended Spain's unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifying to 63 games, a run that dates back to 1993.

GOOD BALANCE

Spain was nearly perfect both on offence and defence, outscoring opponents 36-3 in its 10 qualifiers.

Almost half of the goals scored by the team came in the two 8-0 victories over Liechtenstein, but it also easily defeated Macedonia 4-0, Israel 4-1 and Albania 3-0.

Only Germany and Belgium scored more goals than Spain ahead of the final round of matches on Tuesday, and La Roja's defence was the best among all teams along with England's.

YOUNG TALENT

Spain was led by some youngsters who could be peaking by the time the World Cup begins.

The team's leading scorer in the qualifying campaign was Isco, the 25-year-old Real Madrid player who scored five goals in seven matches, including two in the decisive win over Italy last month.

Chelsea's 24-year-old Alvaro Morata and Madrid's 21-year-old Marco Asensio also were important.

Other youngsters helping Spain include Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez.

TESTED CORE

Lopetegui hasn't completely given up on the veterans who helped the team succeeded in recent years.

Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and David Silva remain with an important role in Spain's midfield, and Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are still crucial in the defence.

Lopetegui may also turn to some veteran forwards such as Iago Aspas and Aritz Aduriz, and even 35-year-old David Villa has not been ruled out.

STEADY COACH

The always-calm Lopetegui was coming off a disappointing stint with FC Porto when he was hired by Spain following Euro 2016.

He arrived credentialed by his good work with Spain's youth teams, and it quickly translated into the senior squad, which remains unbeaten since he took over.

UNITED BEHIND PIQUE

Gerard Pique quickly became a polarizing figure for defending the Catalans in a dispute with the Spanish government in an independence referendum.

His strong stance attracted unwanted headlines to the national team, but players and Lopetegui got behind the Barcelona defender and the episode unified the group even more.

