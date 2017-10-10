Talent show: James, star-studded Cavs eyeing another title

When Irving approached Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and asked to be traded so he could get out of James' shadow, it set in motion a series of events that couldn't have been imagined.

Koby Altman took over as general manager for the departed David Griffin in July, then Cleveland signed Rose to a one-year, $2.1 million contract. Rose averaged 18.0 points in 64 games last season for New York. The Cavs then worked out their monster deal with the Celtics, shipping the disgruntled Irving to their closest conference rival for Thomas, Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick — an asset they can use to add a piece during the season or get a prospect if James leaves next summer.

James then got personally involved and did some high-pressure recruiting to bring in Wade, his close friend, former Miami running mate and a player who has always brought out the best in him.

The All-Stars have aligned in Cleveland, where a powerhouse has grown stronger.

Nothing is certain, but James, perhaps unburdened with Irving no longer around, isn't worried about personality clashes getting in the way of goals.

"When guys signed here and wanted to come here, we all know what we're here for," said James, who will attempt to get to his eighth straight Finals. "So, there's no ego. The only ego is to bring your game, which these guys know how to do. We all have a common goal so none of that other stuff matters."

___

AGENT OF CHANGE?: James can opt out of his contract following the season, and Cleveland fans are already on edge. The 32-year-old said his intentions to finish his career at home haven't changed, but that won't stop unrestrained speculation and rumours about him leaving for Los Angeles or elsewhere.

ON POINT: Thomas is beginning the season sidelined by a back injury that prematurely ended his '16 post-season, but the All-Star guard, who averaged 28 points for the Celtics last season, has made significant progress and is expected to be playing in games by the end of December. He gives Cleveland yet another proven scorer, playmaker and late-game option.

OPENING NIGHT: As fate would have it, Irving returns to Cleveland for the season opener on Oct. 17, a matchup with a post-season pulse. Irving wanted the stage for himself. He's got it and every one of his on-court interactions with James, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, will be documented — and interpreted — with exacting detail.

LUE'S CHALLENGE: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue controls playing time and it's up to him to maximize the contributions while keeping everyone happy with their minutes. He's already settled on his starting lineup — Rose, Wade, James, Crowder and Love — but it could change numerous times over the next six months.

WHOLE LOTTA LOVE: Love has moved from power forward back to centre, where he played in Minnesota. Love's ability to make 3-pointers will force defences away from the basket, opening space and lanes for James and Rose.

___

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press