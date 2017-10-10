Pacers change directions, making Turner, Oladipo new leaders

In the Eastern Conference, it's a combination Turner believes will be good enough to make the playoffs. Turner's teammates expect nothing less from their new leader.

"I think he didn't really have to be the man before," Collison said. "Now, I think he's more confident and comfortable to lead his team and he seems like he wants to lead this team."

Here are some other things to watch this season:

THE ENERGIZER

If Turner is the top option, Oladipo is a clear No. 2. The 6-foot-4 guard played a huge part in the Hoosiers' resurgence with his energetic style and his penchant for playing defence. That will make him an instant fan favourite. Bur the Pacers think he can do even more for them.

"He's very dynamic," Young said. "He can guard the basketball and he can score. He has a chance to be an All-Star in this league and brings a very different dynamic to this team."

THE BENCH

Pritchard did more than revamp the starting lineup. He's also strengthened the bench. Talented point guard Cory Joseph, 2016 first-round draft pick Domantas Sabonis and former starter Lance Stephenson will all start the season on the bench. In all, the Pacers have seven first round draft picks on the roster, five of whom were top-20 picks.

THE YOUNGSTERS

First-round pick T.J. Leaf should get quality minutes this season and should become a solid scorer once he gets acclimated to the league. It's unclear exactly where the other two draft picks — centre Ike Anigbogu and guard Edmond Sumner — fit in. But getting all three to become productive players this year would add depth and give coach Nate McMillan even more options than he had last season.

PREACHING PATIENCE

With only six players left from last season's roster, McMillan knows he must be patient. It doesn't mean he's willing to lower the expectations.

"We're in the business of winning and that's what we're focusing on," McMillan said. "There's a lot of uncertainty as a group and our style of play and all that. But we're in the business of winning."

