Suspended Gordon details drug use, hopes for NFL comeback

"I've used alcohol many, many occasions," he said. "Xanax, many occasions. Cocaine, several occasions. Marijuana, most of my life. Codeine cough syrup, promethazine, very prevalent from where I'm from. It's what I grew up using."

After he got arrested for marijuana possession at Baylor, one of Gordon's coaches provided him with "bottles of detox" to helped him pass drug tests, he said.

After his first suspension as a pro, Gordon entered rehab but acknowledged it was simply a publicity stunt to pacify the media and fans.

"I was there for 14, 15 days. It was a joke," he said. "It was pretty much a vacation. I had a bunch of good, gourmet meals and took a little break and then got right back to work and then led the league in receiving yards."

Gordon finished with 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013.

He was suspended for 10 games in 2014 following a DUI arrest. When he returned, Gordon recalled, he missed a team meeting before the season finale and when he got to the airport, he was told by then-general manager Ray Farmer that he wasn't going with the Browns to Baltimore.

"I was watching the plane go off," Gordon said. "I was like: 'Well, F it. Let's go home. Let's party.'"

Gordon was suspended for all of 2015, when he fell into a disturbingly dark place. He wandered the streets of Gainesville, Florida, looking for drugs.

"I just began to have a flashback and remembered all the negative things that have happened in my life that transpired," he said. "And then just something clicked in my head, it's like, 'Man, you did it again, you're willing to throw away everything you ever work hard for, everything you ever had out of life.'

"It's so strange, but I just had a desire to stop, I had the desire to get help, invest myself 100 per cent into whatever was going to help save my life."

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press