IOC board member Wu suspended as head of Olympic boxing body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — IOC executive board member C. K. Wu has been suspended as president of Olympic boxing's governing body while a complaint against him is investigated.

The International Boxing Association says its disciplinary panel judged a complaint by 11 senior officials to be urgent and requiring "immediate provisional measures."

AIBA executive committee members, who passed a no-confidence vote against Wu in July, claim he "continuously exercises such rights to dismiss and appoint key individuals" to maintain control.

The latest turmoil follows claims that Wu failed to inform colleagues of AIBA's allegedly troubled finances.