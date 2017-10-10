Maryland QB quandary among facets of ineffective offence

So, what now?

"We're looking into what we can scheme-wise differently, what we can do personnel-wise differently," Durkin said. "All those things are on the table."

The unit has plenty of talent — most notably D.J. Moore (32 catches, 414 yards, 5 TDs) and Ty Johnson (8.1 yards per carry, 4 TDs) — but lacks consistency at quarterback.

"We still have a very talented offence, I believe," Durkin said. "You look at running back, receiver, offensive line. There are a lot of really good players. We've got to do a better job of putting them in position to be successful."

The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1) hope to get back on track against Northwestern (2-3, 0-2). But first they've got to put that Ohio State embarrassment behind them.

"It kills you when you get beat as bad as we did last weekend," running back Jake Funk said. "But you have to get over it, because if you let it linger it's just going to effect the next week. We got our butt kicked, and we just have to move on to Northwestern."

And if Henderson is the quarterback, then the offence will just have to adjust.

"It's been tough, obviously, losing three quarterbacks in the first five games," Funk said. "But it's the next man up. If that's Caleb this week, we have to be behind him because he's the guy."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press