After brutal 2-game stretch, Ole Miss looking for answers

Mississippi's two-game swing through the state of Alabama was largely a disaster.

But an encouraging second half during last weekend's otherwise forgettable 44-23 loss to Auburn has given the Rebels a little hope going into a stretch of three consecutive home games beginning with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Ole Miss, which outscored Auburn 20-9 after halftime, is eager to pounce on even the slightest hint of momentum after three straight losses.

"We're going to build on the second half of Auburn," interim coach Matt Luke said. "That's going to be the turning point of our season."

Ole Miss was already reeling after a 66-3 loss to top-ranked Alabama on Sept. 30 and the first half of its game against Auburn last weekend was just as bad. The Tigers had a 35-3 halftime lead and the Rebels couldn't do anything right.

"If there was ever a time to quit, it was right then, and they didn't," Luke said. "They didn't throw in the towel, they didn't go in the corner and cover up, they came out and they fought."

Ole Miss (2-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) played much better in the second half, scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Shea Patterson finished with 346 yards passing and two touchdowns — both to redshirt freshman receiver D.K. Metcalf.

There is a caveat to that success: Auburn had its backups on the field for a big portion of the second half. But for the first time in weeks, the Rebels' passing game was quick and effective.

"It took us five games, but we got there," first-year offensive co-ordinator Phil Longo said. "That's more of what I'm used to and I think it's what they're used to here. It definitely created some advantages for us."

The Ole Miss defence — which has struggled for the better part of two seasons — also looked a little better. The unit gave up three field goals but no touchdowns in the second half.