Another win for Belgium, Greece heads for World Cup playoffs

ATHENS, Greece — Eden Hazard fired Belgium to its fifth straight World Cup qualifying victory, scoring twice for a 4-0 win in Cyprus on Tuesday, while Greece also beat Gibraltar 4-0 to edge Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the playoffs.

Hazard raised Belgium's goal tally further, opening the scoring in the 12th minute after teammate Youri Tielemans poached the ball off defenders.

It was a night for the Chelsea star's family to shine. He scored a penalty in the second half, and brother Thorgan also found the net, celebrating his first goal for Belgium when he was able to tap in a rebound.

Belgium was chasing the European record of 43 for most goals in a qualifying competition, either for a World Cup or European Championship, which Germany had just set in its qualifying group.