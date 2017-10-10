NLDS Game 4 being delayed by threat of inclement weather

CHICAGO — The start of Game 4 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs is being delayed by a band of showers near Wrigley Field.

The Cubs and Nationals took batting practice and the grounds crew got the field ready before bringing out the tarp. The rain had not yet come in, but there were showers in the forecast for the rest of Tuesday.

Chicago has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series after Monday's 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

If the game is postponed, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the team will stay with Jake Arrieta for their starting pitcher. Nationals manager Dusty Baker left open the possibility of using Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg instead of Tanner Roark on Wednesday, when more rain is in the forecast early in the day.