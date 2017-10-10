New Giants receivers will at least know the playbook

The problem is he also sprained an ankle Sunday and his status is day to day. He is not sure whether he will play against the Broncos and the NFL's No. 1 overall defence.

He does know that opposing defences are probably going to change the way they play the Giants. Most had used two-deep coverages to prevent Beckham and Marshall from beating them deep.

"Probably a lot more one high," Shepard said of defences that leave one safety deep. "Just press man. Loading the box up. Trying to stop the run. So, we have to do a great job beating one-on-one coverage and separating from guys."

King and Roger Lewis, the only healthy receiver after last week's game, both have the speed to go deep.

"It's extremely important to have the opportunity to showcase what I can do and not just that, but to help this team in any way that I can," King said, adding his ankle is healed. "Get things rolling, bring some energy, bring some explosiveness."

King had been working out in the area, hoping somebody would call and ask him to play. The Giants did shortly after the game with the Chargers ended.

"I feel bad for my brothers, but it feels good to be back home," King said.

Rudolph was told of his promotion from the practice squad Sunday night. However, he knew late in the game, he would probably get his chance.

"I couldn't believe it," he said of the injuries. "It was horrific. I was thinking: 'Why us?' But that's the game of football and injuries happen."

Manning said the Giants (0-5) just have to move on.

"Obviously, whenever you lose players, you have to make adjustments and other guys have to step up," he said. "Nothing has changed in that fact."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press