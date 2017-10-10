Surviving Vikings manage to keep pace despite key injuries

Everson Griffen's sack forced a fumble by Trubisky in the second quarter that was recovered by Linval Joseph at the Chicago 13-yard line.

Harrison Smith intercepted Trubisky's across-the-body pass in the fourth quarter and gave the Vikings the ball at the Bears 28. That's the type of performance that's come to be expected under Zimmer.

"The defence played incredible all night, and it's great to have those guys at our back," Keenum said.

The effort on the other side of the ball, engineered by another effective game calling plays by offensive co-ordinator Pat Shurmur, was more meaningful given the circumstances of Cook's and Bradford's absences and the less-than-ideal condition of Diggs.

Keenum completed 17 of 21 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

"Seeing him take control is something special," Diggs said, adding: "He's real focused, but he'll give you some positivity and some high energy. So he came in with the right mindset."

Diggs had only one reception for 4 yards, but downplayed the injury afterward.

"I'm all right. Things happen out there," he said. "I had to go through a little bit of a gimp out there, but I'll never make excuses for anything."

As for Cook, head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said the rookie had surgery on Monday to repair his ACL. Dr. James Andrews performed the operation in Pensacola, Florida, and no further damage was detected with a full recovery expected by the beginning of training camp next year.

