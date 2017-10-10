Messi, Messi, Messi; his 3 goals lift Argentina to World Cup

Lionel Messi's three goals lifted Argentina into the World Cup on the last day of South American qualifying, keeping the Albiceleste from missing out for the first time since 1970.

The two-time champions — and losing finalists three years ago in Brazil — rode Messi's hat trick in the thin air of the Andes and rallied for a 3-1 win over Ecuador, which took a surprising lead in the first minute.

"I told the group that Messi does not owe Argentina a World Cup, but rather football owes the world to him," Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli said. "Argentina took a step forward, and in time we can be competitive."

The top four teams in South America get automatic berths to Russia. Brazil has 41 points and clinched months ago. The other three advancing Tuesday went in this order: Uruguay (31), Argentina (28) and Colombia (27).