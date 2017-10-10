Aussies end war-torn Syria's World Cup hopes in extra time

The crowd burst into victorious chants and celebrations. But the outcome stunned millions of Syrians watching the broadcast, and some of the disconsolate players who slumped to the ground.

The Syrian team has been on a remarkable run despite being forced to play all its games in other countries. But in a reflection of the massive divisions among Syrians amid an ongoing 7-year-old war, the country's World Cup run was opposed by many Syrians opposed to President Bashar Assad, who accused him of exploiting the team.

There's no doubt, though, that the team's progress was closely followed, with cafes crowded and schools and universities closed to allow students to watch the broadcast of the game far away in Australia.

Syria coach Ayman al-Hakim was full of praise for his team, which finished with 10 men after Mahmoud Almawas was sent off in the fourth minute of extra time after picking up a second yellow card.

"I am very proud of my boys with what they have achieved," al-Hakim said through a translator. "At the end there are mistakes in soccer. The players followed instruction very, very well. But the Australian goal happens because of the pressure of the Socceroos."

The Syrian team certainly didn't lack passion, chasing the win right to the end.

With the score locked at 1-1 and an hour gone, Hakim sent in star playmaker Firas al-Khatib — who recently returned to play for the national team after a prolonged absence — to create the goal-scoring chance.

Al-Khatib created opportunities almost immediately, but the Australians also wasted chances and forced good saves from inspirational goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma to ensure the match was still 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

It took another incisive run from Cahill, powering home his 50th international goal from Robbie Kruse's cross to finally give Australia the edge, as he has so often has in an international career spanning 103 games.

"You've got to write your own script," Cahill said of his ability to score goals under extra pressure. "It's a responsibility when I play. This is my passion. I will run to the end for this manager and these players. I'm proud of everything we have done together."

