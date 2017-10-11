QB swap: Browns replace rookie Kizer with Hogan as starter

CLEVELAND — Rookie DeShone Kizer has been replaced as Cleveland's quarterback by backup Kevin Hogan, who will be the 28th different starter for the Browns since 1999.

Kizer has regressed in recent weeks, throwing interceptions and prompting coach Hue Jackson to make a change. Hogan will start this week at Houston.

Jackson benched Kizer at halftime of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets for Hogan, who threw a pair of touchdown passes and moved the offence.

Kizer leads the league with nine interceptions — four inside the red zone. The second-round pick from Notre Dame has showed promise, and Jackson still believes the 21-year-old can develop into a quality starter.