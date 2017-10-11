Lions put DT Ngata on IR, sign DT Reid and DE Jones

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Haloti Ngata on injured reserve.

Ngata left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with an elbow injury. He had two sacks in five starts this year.

The Lions signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid and defensive end Datone Jones. They also cut linebacker Thurston Armbrister on Wednesday.

Reid had a season-ending knee injury last season with the San Diego after playing in Detroit the previous two seasons.