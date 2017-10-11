Zverev and Dimitrov advance at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI — After four games and only 13 minutes of play, Alexander Zverev was through at the Shanghai Masters.

The third-seeded German advanced to the third round Wednesday after Aljaz Bedene retired from their match with a right knee injury while trailing 4-0.

Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov also advanced, but had to save three match points before beating Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

"Those are the matches I really want to win," Dimitrov said. "I was feeling good the whole match, even coming out of the first set, which he was playing well. I just had to find my way through the whole match."