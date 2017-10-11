Ricky Taylor caps season with new job driving for Penske

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ricky Taylor's amazing sports car season landed him another perk Wednesday when he was picked as the final driver for Roger Penske's new Acura program.

Taylor teamed with younger brother Jordan to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the first five races of the season as the duo claimed the championship for their father's Wayne Taylor Racing. The family wrapped up the title on Saturday, and less than four days later, the eldest son was a Team Penske driver.

Ricky Taylor said it was an opportunity of a lifetime to drive for Penske, and one his father and brother would not want him to skip. He will team with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves next season.

"I can't lie: nobody could have taken me away from driving with my brother and everything that my dad had built there besides an opportunity like this with Team Penske," Taylor said.

Jordan Taylor won his second championship this season. His first was in 2013 with his father's team, while Ricky Taylor had a horrible year with Spirit of Daytona Racing. Although it taught the brothers how to race against each other, and how to deal with the emotions that come with one brother succeeding while the other struggles, they also learned to appreciate this season they had together.

"The thought of leaving the team this year was a bit strange," Ricky Taylor said. "I think when we do get back out on track, I'm going to make my best effort to treat him like any other driver. I got used to it in 2013."

Jordan Taylor posted on social media a series of photos of the brothers celebrating this season with a message to Ricky Taylor.

"I'm going to miss this so much, but I am so proud of my brother to be joining Penske. Don't be sad that it's over, be happy that it happened," he wrote.

The second Penske car will be fielded for Dane Cameron and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya. IndyCar stars Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud were named the endurance drivers for the organization.

Team Penske President Tim Cindric acknowledged the team has put together a high-profile lineup for its sports car return. In last week's season finale at Petit Le Mans, a race Team Penske entered just to get its feet wet, the trio of Pagenaud, Montoya and Castroneves finished third in an LMP2-spec Oreca 07-Gibson.