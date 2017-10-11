Andrew Wiggins signs contract extension with Timberwolves

The meeting was held in September and Wiggins completed the process without an agent while leaning on a close circle of advisers, including his parents, and an attorney to review the paperwork. Duffy is still expected to challenge to get a commission from the deal that he negotiated.

When Kyrie Irving first made his trade request from Cleveland known, the Timberwolves were one of the teams he reportedly was open to joining, which set off a wild few weeks of speculation that Minnesota would offer Wiggins to get that deal done. But coach Tom Thibodeau and Taylor have long believed in Wiggins' ability to become the kind of dynamic, two-way player who can play a major role in ending the team's playoff drought.

Wiggins made great strides as a scorer in his first three years, improving as a 3-point shooter, developing a low-post game and using his athleticism and strength to get to the free throw line. But he still has a long way to go as a defender and rebounder, and will need to be even better than the .356 shooter he was from 3-point range last season if the Wolves are going to snap that skid.

Wiggins has also been a durable fixture in the lineup ever since he arrived in town. He has missed just one game in his first three seasons while averaging 36.2 minutes per game.

Despite all of that, the contract is sure to be a polarizing one. As good as Wiggins has been as a scorer, certain metrics paint him as a very poor defender and an offensive player ill-equipped to play in this era of pace and space. He also figures to be the third option in Minnesota behind Butler and Towns.

The Wolves clearly believe that there is a lot of room for growth. Taylor made clear in August that he is counting on that.

"To me, by making this offer, I'm speculating that his contribution to the team will be more in the future," Taylor said then. "We've got to be better. He can't be paid just for what he's doing today. He's got to be better."

By Jon Krawczynski, The Associated Press